PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 17-year-old boy sought in connection with a bowling alley shooting near Philadelphia that left one person dead and four others injured has turned himself in, authorities said Monday.

The teen faces numerous counts, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, stemming from the shooting Saturday night in East Norriton, which is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia. He turned himself in around 11 p.m. Sunday.