Teen charged in half-sister's death extradited to Maryland

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland said a teen charged with killing his 5-year-old half sister waived extradition and was brought back to the state Friday.

Stephen Jarrod Davis II, 17, returned to Anne Arundel County to face charges as an adult in the death of his half-sister, Anaya Jannah Abdul, news outlets reported.

Anaya's body was found at a home in Pasadena on Oct. 3. An autopsy revealed that Anaya died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Police said Davis fled to Ohio after the incident but was caught the next day.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

A motive in the case wasn't immediately released.

A bail hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning. It's unclear whether Davis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Anaya was a kindergartner at Fort Smallwood Elementary. Davis is a senior at Chesapeake High School.

Fort Smallwood’s Principal Bobbie Kesecker sent a letter to the school following Anaya’s death, where he said that “Anaya was a very sweet little girl.”