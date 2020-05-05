Teen Advisory Group meeting May 7 on Zoom

The Milford Public Library will hold a Teen Advisory Group (TAG) General Interest Meeting on Thursday, May 7, from 6-7 p.m., on Zoom.

For teens in grades 9-12. Are you interested in being a positive influence to your library while earning volunteer hours for school? Join the Teen Advisory Group.

Members of TAG will help the YA librarian with programs, planning, displays, and more. At this time, these meetings are being held virtually on Zoom. New members are welcome.

Email the Young Adult librarian at dvalenzano@milforct.gov to obtain the Zoom ID and password for this virtual TAG meeting.

Visit milfordlibrary.org for more information.