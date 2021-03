SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state tech executive has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after obtaining $5.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and laundering the proceeds, federal prosecutors said.

Mukund Mohan of Clyde Hill was charged in July 2020 and agreed to a plea deal on Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a statement. He's scheduled to be sentenced on July 20.