Teams search for missing swimmer on SC coast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (AP) — Crews are looking for a swimmer who is missing on the South Carolina coast at Murrells Inlet.

Rescue squads and the U.S. Coast Guard began searching after 21-year-old Roger "Trell" Wigfall of Pawleys Island was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.

Wigfall's relatives tell the Myrtle Beach Sun News that the man often goes out on a boat with friends on the weekend. Sister Astrid McCullough says she just hopes he is holding on somewhere.

Teams are using boats and sonar equipment in the search.

Wigfall was reported missing a few miles north of a landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.