Team at Inline Plastics participates in beach cleanup

The marketing and research and development teams from Inline Plastics recently took an hour break from their workday and visited Silver Sands Beach in Milford to clean its shorelines. In just that short hour, the Inline staff removed 95 pounds of trash and 116 bottles.

The beach cleanup is just one of the initiatives spear-headed by the company to foster environmental responsibility and sustainability efforts locally within the communities where employees work and live, as well as globally across their manufacturing operations.