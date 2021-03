TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Teachers, support staff and public transportation workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy, a Democrat, said members of tribal communities, the homeless, migrant farm workers and childcare workers also will become eligible for the vaccine. The news comes just as the federal government has greenlighted New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.