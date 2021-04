MANSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teacher who raised more than $40,000 to help people buy groceries during the pandemic may not be hit with a big tax bill after all.

Louis Goffinet received a form telling him he owed $16,000 in taxes on the money. But Goffinet told the Hartford Courant that after consulting with experts, he believes the money will be classified as a gift exemption and not taxed.