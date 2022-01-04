Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep RAF CASERT, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 1:40 p.m.
FILE - A man, wearing a protective face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, is tattooed at Paul and Friends tattoo parlour in downtown Brussels, March 26, 2021. The European Union is imposing restrictions on the inks that tattoo artists can use as of Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The EU says it is a necessary move to protect the health of consumers because thousands of chemical elements now in use can cause anything from allergic reactions to cancer. The tattoo industry complains it is unfairly targeted and is losing an essence part of its art.
FILE - Owner and artist, Roman Castelvechi poses for a photo in his tattoo studio in Brussels, March 4, 2021.
4 of5 FILE - Owner and artist, Roman Castelvechi poses for a photo in his tattoo studio in Brussels, March 4, 2021. The European Union is imposing restrictions on the inks that tattoo artists can use as of Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The EU says it is a necessary move to protect the health of consumers because thousands of chemical elements now in use can cause anything from allergic reactions to cancer. The tattoo industry complains it is unfairly targeted and is losing an essence part of its art. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — Tattoo parlors say their art will lose a lot of its vibrancy after European Union rules banning thousands of chemicals in their coloring ink kick in on Wednesday. The 27-nation bloc answers back that public health will be much better served with tougher restrictions on elements in ink that may cause cancer or allergies.
The standoff between regulation and freedom of artistic expression has triggered a torrent of complaints and accusations.