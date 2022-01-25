Taliban talks in Oslo enter last day with bilateral format

3 1 of 3 Terje Pedersen/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Stian Lysberg Solum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





OSLO, Norway (AP) — The last day of talks between the Taliban and western diplomats has began in Oslo with a bilateral meeting with Norwegian government officials focused largely on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The three-day talks opened on Sunday with talks between the Taliban and members of Afghan civil society, followed on Monday by multilateral talks with western diplomats the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway. Bilateral talks with all parties including independent humanitarian organisations are expected on Tuesday.