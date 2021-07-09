Taliban say they now control 85% of Afghanistan's territory DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 9:11 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Taliban claimed on Friday that they now control 85% of Afghanistan's territory amid a surge in wins on the ground and as American troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country.
The announcement came at a press conference at the end of a visit by a senior Taliban delegation to Moscow this week — a trip meant to offer assurances that the insurgents' quick gains in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia.
