Taliban official wanted by U.S. makes rare public appearance SAMYA KULLAB and TAMEEM AKHGAR, Associated Press March 5, 2022 Updated: March 5, 2022 7:39 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban acting interior minister — designated a terrorist by the U.S. — said in a rare public appearance Saturday that security police guilty of misconduct in Afghanistan were being penalized after a string of abuse allegations.
For the first time, photos showing Sirajuddin Haqqani's face were published by official Taliban government channels. That contrasted with an October appearance, when photos of the influential and reserved figure were blurred.
Written By
SAMYA KULLAB and TAMEEM AKHGAR