'Taken too soon': Remembering Highland Park shooting victims CLAIRE SAVAGE and HARM VENHUIZEN, The Associated Press July 6, 2022 Updated: July 6, 2022 7:51 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Yesenia Hernandez, granddaughter to Nicolas Toledo, who was killed during Monday's Highland Park., Ill., Fourth of July parade, brings flowers to a memorial for Toledo and six others who lost their lives in the mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Yesenia Hernandez, granddaughter to Nicolas Toledo, who was killed during Monday's Highland Park., Ill., Fourth of July parade, writes on a memorial for Toledo along with the six others who lost their lives in the mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Yesenia Hernandez, left, granddaughter to Nicolas Toledo, who was killed during Monday's Highland Park., Ill., Fourth of July parade, takes comfort with Alanis and Mia Kravitz at a memorial for Toledo and the six others who lost their lives in the mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Yesenia Hernandez, granddaughter to Nicolas Toledo, who was killed during Monday's Highland Park., Ill., Fourth of July parade, signature is seen on a memorial for Toledo and the six others who lost their lives in the mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Helena Kavanaugh places flowers at a memorial for the seven people who lost their lives in the Highland Park, Ill., Fourth of July mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHICAGO (AP) — Two of the victims of a July 4 parade massacre in a Chicago suburb left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck about two months earlier.
For some, it was a tradition. They were avid travelers, members of their synagogue and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire they became the latest victims in a string of horrific mass shootings.
Written By
CLAIRE SAVAGE and HARM VENHUIZEN