Takeaways: AP investigation of Catholic Church and US aid

When the coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy into freefall last year, the federal government hastily knit a safety net for small businesses called the Paycheck Protection Program. The idea was to keep Main Street alive — and workers paid — even as the public health emergency shuttered shops and offices.
So far, Congress has committed nearly $1 trillion in relief. An Associated Press investigation found that the Roman Catholic Church, one of the world’s largest institutions, was perhaps the biggest beneficiary.