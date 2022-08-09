Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas Aug. 9, 2022 Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 2:30 a.m.
1 of8 CORRECTS DATE - Taiwan military conducts artillery drills in Fangshan township, Pingtung, southern Taiwan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported that Taiwan's army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung county on Tuesday and Thursday, in response to the Chinese exercises. Johnson Lai/AP Show More Show Less
PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister said Tuesday that China aims to control the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait, describing a greater ambition to upend the Asia-Pacific status quo and prevent nations from aiding the self-governing island.
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu spoke at a news conference in Taipei as Taiwan began live-fire military drills to test combat readiness in response to ongoing Chinese exercises that have included launching missiles into waters off the island of 23 million people.