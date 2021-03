SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A South Lake Tahoe man who was convicted of fatally beating his female roommate with a piece of firewood in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

James Cleveland, who was 71 at the time, has been jailed since he was found guilty of first-degree murder in January in the killing of 65-year-old Valorie Turley.