TX-Dem-RailCo-2020-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Democratic runoff primary for Railroad Commissioner Term Exp 2020.

TP PR Alonzo Castaned Anderson 5 5 202 332 Andrews 5 5 11 18 Angelina 43 43 487 643 Aransas 7 6 104 274 Archer 12 12 25 25 Armstrong 9 9 1 7 Atascosa 24 24 446 358 Austin 17 17 150 221 Bailey 5 5 10 14 Bandera 11 11 115 283 Bastrop 23 23 1,616 2,803 Baylor 5 5 18 8 Bee 18 18 102 160 Bell 49 49 4,252 5,220 Bexar 743 743 23,669 45,536 Blanco 5 5 157 452 Borden 7 7 0 2 Bosque 9 9 92 196 Bowie 43 43 651 762 Brazoria 68 68 4,599 5,726 Brazos 97 97 1,205 2,273 Brewster 9 9 188 428 Briscoe 2 2 8 11 Brooks 6 6 432 289 Brown 19 19 90 139 Burleson 14 14 211 198 Burnet 21 21 299 693 Caldwell 32 32 440 749 Calhoun 26 26 110 194 Callahan 8 8 43 24 Cameron 104 104 8,924 9,576 Camp 5 5 123 133 Carson 9 9 25 32 Cass 13 13 175 244 Castro 9 9 20 25 Chambers 15 15 171 212 Cherokee 26 26 299 351 Childress 5 5 10 14 Clay 17 17 37 66 Cochran 5 5 4 4 Coke 5 5 1 16 Coleman 6 6 24 35 Collin 239 239 12,614 22,550 Collnswrth 2 2 12 13 Colorado 12 12 200 198 Comal 30 30 934 2,806 Comanche 3 3 59 93 Concho 4 4 18 20 Cooke 30 30 113 277 Coryell 16 16 421 627 Cottle 5 5 7 9 Crane 5 5 11 11 Crockett 5 5 34 54 Crosby 5 5 36 38 Culberson 6 6 23 38 Dallam 7 7 5 11 Dallas 799 799 47,465 77,081 Dawson 5 5 24 27 DeafSmith 5 5 60 70 Delta 8 8 31 32 Denton 186 186 7,198 17,502 DeWitt 10 10 96 140 Dickens 7 7 12 14 Dimmit 8 8 578 323 Donley 7 7 5 24 Duval 10 10 659 391 Eastland 7 7 73 80 Ector 41 41 374 616 Edwards 5 5 5 5 Ellis 50 50 2,912 4,494 ElPaso 209 209 14,185 15,877 Erath 22 22 120 225 Falls 13 13 147 163 Fannin 17 17 158 192 Fayette 13 13 179 423 Fisher 2 2 23 41 Floyd 7 7 12 8 Foard 5 5 6 7 FortBend 161 161 15,735 22,454 Franklin 2 2 22 76 Freestone 15 15 154 170 Frio 10 10 1,153 725 Gaines 9 9 23 19 Galveston 93 93 2,729 5,546 Garza 2 2 9 20 Gillespie 13 13 148 557 Glasscock 5 5 2 6 Goliad 10 10 38 68 Gonzales 16 16 107 117 Gray 8 8 32 64 Grayson 37 36 742 1,129 Gregg 22 22 1,270 953 Grimes 15 14 111 186 Guadalupe 73 73 1,510 2,213 Hale 31 31 93 96 Hall 8 8 19 15 Hamilton 5 5 29 62 Hansford 3 3 0 7 Hardeman 5 5 15 32 Hardin 12 12 158 204 Harris 1,013 1,013 61,718 89,889 Harrison 6 6 820 666 Hartley 7 7 13 9 Haskell 11 11 27 36 Hays 69 69 3,170 6,396 Hemphill 9 9 9 15 Henderson 28 28 406 719 Hidalgo 256 256 6,159 6,767 Hill 23 23 170 268 Hockley 1 1 43 49 Hood 16 16 250 639 Hopkins 22 22 192 237 Houston 22 22 257 191 Howard 27 27 72 187 Hudspeth 5 5 80 67 Hunt 34 34 389 753 Hutchinson 9 9 78 82 Irion 5 5 5 11 Jack 7 7 21 38 Jackson 10 10 62 63 Jasper 5 5 188 143 JeffDavis 6 6 21 95 Jefferson 112 112 4,664 4,132 JimHogg 6 6 86 97 JimWells 22 22 342 228 Johnson 37 37 710 1,230 Jones 12 12 48 87 Karnes 16 16 84 116 Kaufman 31 31 1,303 1,322 Kendall 11 11 204 655 Kenedy 5 5 17 13 Kent 7 7 6 2 Kerr 21 21 295 754 Kimble 8 8 9 28 King 5 5 0 2 Kinney 4 4 23 42 Kleberg 19 19 420 529 Knox 7 7 10 15 Lamar 2 2 292 356 Lamb 13 13 46 39 Lampasas 10 10 120 215 LaSalle 7 7 291 184 LaVaca 5 5 97 113 Lee 16 16 208 200 Leon 18 18 77 86 Liberty 30 30 303 350 Limestone 21 21 185 181 Lipscomb 8 8 14 15 LiveOak 7 7 54 25 Llano 9 9 151 521 Loving 5 5 3 3 Lubbock 98 98 1,637 2,765 Lynn 11 11 0 0 Madison 5 5 66 54 Marion 10 10 130 121 Martin 7 7 2 6 Mason 5 5 24 46 Matagorda 19 19 214 293 Maverick 14 14 1,781 1,189 McCulloch 4 4 27 35 McLennan 92 92 2,344 3,739 McMullen 4 4 0 4 Medina 8 8 334 537 Menard 7 7 5 16 Midland 45 45 672 874 Milam 12 12 213 217 Mills 7 7 11 24 Mitchell 5 5 12 19 Montague 16 16 53 76 Montgomery 51 51 2,710 5,592 Moore 8 8 43 31 Morris 5 5 101 158 Motley 6 6 4 2 Nacgdch 26 26 481 707 Navarro 31 31 317 356 Newton 23 23 70 50 Nolan 10 10 46 53 Nueces 127 127 2,970 3,773 Ochiltree 5 5 8 18 Oldham 5 5 8 6 Orange 35 35 397 478 PaloPinto 28 28 181 213 Panola 19 19 210 148 Parker 44 44 557 1,152 Parmer 10 10 11 17 Pecos 10 10 156 131 Polk 22 22 225 478 Potter 24 24 584 926 Presidio 8 8 48 110 Rains 8 8 72 77 Randall 23 23 555 1,236 Reagan 5 5 0 2 Real 3 3 17 28 RedRiver 20 20 109 110 Reeves 5 5 167 146 Refugio 11 11 58 52 Roberts 5 5 0 2 Robertson 16 16 178 188 Rockwall 18 18 801 1,502 Runnels 11 11 18 24 Rusk 23 23 372 409 Sabine 5 5 45 61 SanAugust 5 5 101 66 SanJacint 12 11 150 168 SanPatric 26 26 611 695 SanSaba 1 1 9 16 Schleicher 5 5 9 32 Scurry 12 12 22 48 Shackelfrd 8 8 2 12 Shelby 7 7 90 95 Sherman 5 5 4 8 Smith 74 74 2,197 2,325 Somervell 4 4 37 89 Starr 11 11 150 114 Stephens 9 9 16 28 Sterling 4 4 0 0 Stonewall 4 4 10 9 Sutton 5 5 7 17 Swisher 9 9 42 52 Tarrant 730 730 30,886 44,017 Taylor 35 35 564 852 Terrell 5 5 28 19 Terry 8 8 23 20 Throckmrtn 5 5 3 2 Titus 19 19 180 158 Tm Grn 35 35 466 907 Travis 248 248 26,633 87,347 Trinity 21 21 86 82 Tyler 18 18 99 98 Upshur 22 22 235 282 Upton 5 5 24 16 Uvalde 14 14 423 342 ValVerde 17 17 507 512 VanZandt 19 19 182 336 Victoria 35 35 652 967 Walker 17 17 342 676 Waller 20 20 543 554 Ward 9 9 39 49 Washington 5 5 412 502 Webb 70 70 7,283 5,488 Wharton 13 12 348 333 Wheeler 11 11 7 18 Wichita 61 61 621 1,110 Wilbarger 5 5 76 82 Willacy 17 17 1,267 1,032 Williamson 14 14 9,291 18,102 Wilson 17 17 247 465 Winkler 6 6 5 7 Wise 26 26 159 412 Wood 15 15 252 332 Yoakum 7 7 2 12 Young 9 8 57 94 Zapata 8 8 1,917 1,368 Zavala 7 7 373 65 Totals 8,779 8,773 353,399 575,488

AP Elections 07-15-2020 02:32