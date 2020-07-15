By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Democratic runoff primary for Railroad Commissioner Term Exp 2020.

TP PR Alonzo Castaned
Anderson 5 5 202 332
Andrews 5 5 11 18
Angelina 43 43 487 643
Aransas 7 6 104 274
Archer 12 12 25 25
Armstrong 9 9 1 7
Atascosa 24 24 446 358
Austin 17 17 150 221
Bailey 5 5 10 14
Bandera 11 11 115 283
Bastrop 23 23 1,616 2,803
Baylor 5 5 18 8
Bee 18 18 102 160
Bell 49 49 4,252 5,220
Bexar 743 743 23,669 45,536
Blanco 5 5 157 452
Borden 7 7 0 2
Bosque 9 9 92 196
Bowie 43 43 651 762
Brazoria 68 68 4,599 5,726
Brazos 97 97 1,205 2,273
Brewster 9 9 188 428
Briscoe 2 2 8 11
Brooks 6 6 432 289
Brown 19 19 90 139
Burleson 14 14 211 198
Burnet 21 21 299 693
Caldwell 32 32 440 749
Calhoun 26 26 110 194
Callahan 8 8 43 24
Cameron 104 104 8,924 9,576
Camp 5 5 123 133
Carson 9 9 25 32
Cass 13 13 175 244
Castro 9 9 20 25
Chambers 15 15 171 212
Cherokee 26 26 299 351
Childress 5 5 10 14
Clay 17 17 37 66
Cochran 5 5 4 4
Coke 5 5 1 16
Coleman 6 6 24 35
Collin 239 239 12,614 22,550
Collnswrth 2 2 12 13
Colorado 12 12 200 198
Comal 30 30 934 2,806
Comanche 3 3 59 93
Concho 4 4 18 20
Cooke 30 30 113 277
Coryell 16 16 421 627
Cottle 5 5 7 9
Crane 5 5 11 11
Crockett 5 5 34 54
Crosby 5 5 36 38
Culberson 6 6 23 38
Dallam 7 7 5 11
Dallas 799 799 47,465 77,081
Dawson 5 5 24 27
DeafSmith 5 5 60 70
Delta 8 8 31 32
Denton 186 186 7,198 17,502
DeWitt 10 10 96 140
Dickens 7 7 12 14
Dimmit 8 8 578 323
Donley 7 7 5 24
Duval 10 10 659 391
Eastland 7 7 73 80
Ector 41 41 374 616
Edwards 5 5 5 5
Ellis 50 50 2,912 4,494
ElPaso 209 209 14,185 15,877
Erath 22 22 120 225
Falls 13 13 147 163
Fannin 17 17 158 192
Fayette 13 13 179 423
Fisher 2 2 23 41
Floyd 7 7 12 8
Foard 5 5 6 7
FortBend 161 161 15,735 22,454
Franklin 2 2 22 76
Freestone 15 15 154 170
Frio 10 10 1,153 725
Gaines 9 9 23 19
Galveston 93 93 2,729 5,546
Garza 2 2 9 20
Gillespie 13 13 148 557
Glasscock 5 5 2 6
Goliad 10 10 38 68
Gonzales 16 16 107 117
Gray 8 8 32 64
Grayson 37 36 742 1,129
Gregg 22 22 1,270 953
Grimes 15 14 111 186
Guadalupe 73 73 1,510 2,213
Hale 31 31 93 96
Hall 8 8 19 15
Hamilton 5 5 29 62
Hansford 3 3 0 7
Hardeman 5 5 15 32
Hardin 12 12 158 204
Harris 1,013 1,013 61,718 89,889
Harrison 6 6 820 666
Hartley 7 7 13 9
Haskell 11 11 27 36
Hays 69 69 3,170 6,396
Hemphill 9 9 9 15
Henderson 28 28 406 719
Hidalgo 256 256 6,159 6,767
Hill 23 23 170 268
Hockley 1 1 43 49
Hood 16 16 250 639
Hopkins 22 22 192 237
Houston 22 22 257 191
Howard 27 27 72 187
Hudspeth 5 5 80 67
Hunt 34 34 389 753
Hutchinson 9 9 78 82
Irion 5 5 5 11
Jack 7 7 21 38
Jackson 10 10 62 63
Jasper 5 5 188 143
JeffDavis 6 6 21 95
Jefferson 112 112 4,664 4,132
JimHogg 6 6 86 97
JimWells 22 22 342 228
Johnson 37 37 710 1,230
Jones 12 12 48 87
Karnes 16 16 84 116
Kaufman 31 31 1,303 1,322
Kendall 11 11 204 655
Kenedy 5 5 17 13
Kent 7 7 6 2
Kerr 21 21 295 754
Kimble 8 8 9 28
King 5 5 0 2
Kinney 4 4 23 42
Kleberg 19 19 420 529
Knox 7 7 10 15
Lamar 2 2 292 356
Lamb 13 13 46 39
Lampasas 10 10 120 215
LaSalle 7 7 291 184
LaVaca 5 5 97 113
Lee 16 16 208 200
Leon 18 18 77 86
Liberty 30 30 303 350
Limestone 21 21 185 181
Lipscomb 8 8 14 15
LiveOak 7 7 54 25
Llano 9 9 151 521
Loving 5 5 3 3
Lubbock 98 98 1,637 2,765
Lynn 11 11 0 0
Madison 5 5 66 54
Marion 10 10 130 121
Martin 7 7 2 6
Mason 5 5 24 46
Matagorda 19 19 214 293
Maverick 14 14 1,781 1,189
McCulloch 4 4 27 35
McLennan 92 92 2,344 3,739
McMullen 4 4 0 4
Medina 8 8 334 537
Menard 7 7 5 16
Midland 45 45 672 874
Milam 12 12 213 217
Mills 7 7 11 24
Mitchell 5 5 12 19
Montague 16 16 53 76
Montgomery 51 51 2,710 5,592
Moore 8 8 43 31
Morris 5 5 101 158
Motley 6 6 4 2
Nacgdch 26 26 481 707
Navarro 31 31 317 356
Newton 23 23 70 50
Nolan 10 10 46 53
Nueces 127 127 2,970 3,773
Ochiltree 5 5 8 18
Oldham 5 5 8 6
Orange 35 35 397 478
PaloPinto 28 28 181 213
Panola 19 19 210 148
Parker 44 44 557 1,152
Parmer 10 10 11 17
Pecos 10 10 156 131
Polk 22 22 225 478
Potter 24 24 584 926
Presidio 8 8 48 110
Rains 8 8 72 77
Randall 23 23 555 1,236
Reagan 5 5 0 2
Real 3 3 17 28
RedRiver 20 20 109 110
Reeves 5 5 167 146
Refugio 11 11 58 52
Roberts 5 5 0 2
Robertson 16 16 178 188
Rockwall 18 18 801 1,502
Runnels 11 11 18 24
Rusk 23 23 372 409
Sabine 5 5 45 61
SanAugust 5 5 101 66
SanJacint 12 11 150 168
SanPatric 26 26 611 695
SanSaba 1 1 9 16
Schleicher 5 5 9 32
Scurry 12 12 22 48
Shackelfrd 8 8 2 12
Shelby 7 7 90 95
Sherman 5 5 4 8
Smith 74 74 2,197 2,325
Somervell 4 4 37 89
Starr 11 11 150 114
Stephens 9 9 16 28
Sterling 4 4 0 0
Stonewall 4 4 10 9
Sutton 5 5 7 17
Swisher 9 9 42 52
Tarrant 730 730 30,886 44,017
Taylor 35 35 564 852
Terrell 5 5 28 19
Terry 8 8 23 20
Throckmrtn 5 5 3 2
Titus 19 19 180 158
Tm Grn 35 35 466 907
Travis 248 248 26,633 87,347
Trinity 21 21 86 82
Tyler 18 18 99 98
Upshur 22 22 235 282
Upton 5 5 24 16
Uvalde 14 14 423 342
ValVerde 17 17 507 512
VanZandt 19 19 182 336
Victoria 35 35 652 967
Walker 17 17 342 676
Waller 20 20 543 554
Ward 9 9 39 49
Washington 5 5 412 502
Webb 70 70 7,283 5,488
Wharton 13 12 348 333
Wheeler 11 11 7 18
Wichita 61 61 621 1,110
Wilbarger 5 5 76 82
Willacy 17 17 1,267 1,032
Williamson 14 14 9,291 18,102
Wilson 17 17 247 465
Winkler 6 6 5 7
Wise 26 26 159 412
Wood 15 15 252 332
Yoakum 7 7 2 12
Young 9 8 57 94
Zapata 8 8 1,917 1,368
Zavala 7 7 373 65
Totals 8,779 8,773 353,399 575,488

AP Elections 07-15-2020 02:32