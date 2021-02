SYDNEY (AP) — Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was in custody on Tuesday and charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at 2 million Australian dollars ($1.6 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate.

Police arrested 45-year-old Miller and a 47-year-old man, who has not been named, on Tuesday at their Sydney homes after finding methylamphetamine concealed in eight candles in January, a police statement said.