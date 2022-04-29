Switzerland's top lawyer seeks tools to curb financial crime

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland maximum financial penalty on corporations for wrongdoing is just 5 million Swiss francs ($5 million) and that's “ridiculous,” the new Swiss attorney general said Friday.
Not yet four months into the job, Stefan Blaettler said he wants a more robust legal arsenal to fight white-collar crime with tools akin to what his counterparts in “Anglo-Saxon” countries possess in order to push back against financial malfeasance that has often blighted Switzerland’s banking and business image.