Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 11:33 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson arrives at Hagelby park in Botkyrka, southern Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. Andersson is campaigning in Norrtalje and Botkyrka on Sunday, ahead of the general elections on Sept 11. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is photographed with a girl named Freja Andersson upon arrival, at Hagelby park in Botkyrka, southern Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. Andersson is campaigning in Norrtalje and Botkyrka on Sunday, ahead of the general elections on Sept 11. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson delivers a speech, at Hagelby park in Botkyrka, southern Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. Andersson is campaigning in Norrtalje and Botkyrka on Sunday, ahead of the general elections on Sept 11. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson signs autographs after giving a speech, at Hagelby park in Botkyrka, southern Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. Andersson is campaigning in Norrtalje and Botkyrka on Sunday, ahead of the general elections on Sept 11. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson signs autographs after giving a speech, at Hagelby park in Botkyrka, southern Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. Andersson is campaigning in Norrtalje and Botkyrka on Sunday, ahead of the general elections on Sept 11. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NORRTALJE, Sweden (AP) — Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden's national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills.
Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on Sept. 11 comes amid a sense of rising insecurity, with a spate of shootings in Sweden making crime a key campaign issue.