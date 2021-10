TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A suspicious fire at a mosque in University Place Monday caused smoke, water and fire damage, authorities said.

The fire started at the Islamic Center of Tacoma around 8:10 p.m. just before an evening prayer was scheduled to begin, The News Tribune reported.

Authorities said two people inside were able to evacuate, and no one was injured. An arson investigation was started by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Jeffrey Papen said witnesses reported seeing someone who may have started the fire fleeing the scene.

Abdulhakim Mohamed, imam at the Islamic Center of Tacoma, said the mosque’s community is in shock. He said the building can’t be used, and mosque leaders aren’t yet sure where services will continue.

Mohamed said the Islamic center typically offers five daily prayers, nightly lectures and a weekend school for children.