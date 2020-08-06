Suspect surrenders in double murder outside Connecticut bar

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A suspect in a double murder outside a Connecticut bar surrendered to authorities Thursday after the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Russell Smith, of Windsor, turned himself in to the marshals and the Bloomfield Police Department, the Marshals Service announced.

Authorities say Russell is a suspect in the fatal shootings of two brothers outside Elizabeth’s Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield on Feb. 22. The Marshals Service announced a $5,000 reward in the case on Monday.

Brothers Aaron Walker, 43, and Franklin Spencer, 42, were shot during a dispute that began inside the bar and spilled out into the parking lot, where shots were fired.

Police said they identified Smith as a suspect through surveillance video and witness statements. An arrest warrant was issued charging him with two counts of murder. It's not clear if Smith has an attorney who can comment on the charges against him.