INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a fourth suspect in an armed robbery at Lake Tahoe last month where two victims were held up by a group of young men they befriended at a local casino.

Deputies took 21-year-old Tristian Summers of Incline Village into custody at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno on Sunday upon his return from Mexico.