Suspect in Haiti presidential slaying to be extradited to US

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Haitian senator who is one of the main suspects in the slaying of former President Jovenel Moïse agreed Thursday to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges, his attorney told The Associated Press.

It wasn’t immediately clear when John Joël Joseph, who was arrested in Jamaica in January, would be extradited from the Caribbean island, defense attorney Donahue Martin said. He added that Joseph’s wife and two sons have requested asylum in Jamaica and are still awaiting a response.