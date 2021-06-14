Suspect in Georgia officer shooting killed by police

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A man who fired point-blank at the chest of an officer — who was saved by a bulletproof vest — was later killed by police following a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies northwest of Atlanta, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department said its officer was responding to a domestic dispute in Acworth on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. when the man pulled out a gun and began shooting, news outlets reported. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the man as 20-year-old Luis Rey Ruiz of Kennesaw.