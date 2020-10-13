Suspect could face death penalty in deaths of man, toddler

A man already facing aggravated murder charges in the death of a father and his young daughter could be sentenced to death if convicted.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday said a grand jury has re-indicted 36-year-old Shawn Allen on capital murder charges in the July deaths of 43-year-old Horace Lee and 22-month-old Azeria Tucker.

Authorities have alleged that Allen drove an SUV onto a driveway and fatally struck Lee and his daughter as he pushed her in a stroller around 1 a.m. on July 12. Investigators said Allen targeted Lee after an altercation outside a bar in the neighborhood.

Allen’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday about the death penalty specifications.

Relatives said Lee was raising Azeria by himself after her mother’s death seven months earlier.