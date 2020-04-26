Suspect charged in fatal Missouri stabbing

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — A suspect has been charged in the fatal stabbing in Webster Groves, police said

Officers responding shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of ongoing domestic violence discovered the dead victim with multiple stab wounds, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Ryne Dobson, 21, was immediately arrested at the scene, police said in a news release. He faces felony charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $1 million.

No additional information from police was immediately available.