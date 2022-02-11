Suspect charged 40 years after Pennsylvania woman was killed

MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder and kidnapping more than 40 years after an 18-year-old woman was killed, prosecutors announced Friday.
Investigators had long suspected two men named in the announcement Friday had played a role in the death of Denise Marie Pierson, who was reported missing in April 1981 after she failed to return home from visiting a friend in Marcus Hook. Her body was found in July 1984 near the railroad tracks in Marcus Hook about 300 yards from the home of one of those suspects.