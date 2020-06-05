Suspect accused of killing man, and woman who witnessed it

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors are accusing a man of killing another man in April, and also killing the woman woman who saw him do it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that 28-year-old Darrell Fisher III of St. Louis County was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He will be held without bond once he's jailed, police said.

The victims were 19-year-old Malik Henderson and 25-year-old Zenobia Johnson. Henderson was killed April 14 on South Broadway in the city. Prosecutors said Johnson had spoken to police about the killing.

Johnson was found shot inside a vehicle three days later, and died at a hospital. Surveillance video showed Fisher getting out of a car and shooting Johnson multiple times, according to charges.