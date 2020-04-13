  • FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington. Photo: Mark Tenally, AP / FRE170908 AP
    FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington.
    FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington.
    Photo: Mark Tenally, AP
Photo: Mark Tenally, AP
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington.
FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington.
Photo: Mark Tenally, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump's bid to shield his tax and other financial records.

The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and April because of the coronavirus.