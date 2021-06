AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Guatemalan man who lived in a Massachusetts church for more than three years to avoid deportation said Tuesday he's hopeful a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision boosts his efforts to remain in the country.

Lucio Perez's lawyer, Glenn Formica, also said in a virtual news conference with his client that the April decision in Niz-Chavez vs. Garland also potentially affects the cases of millions more immigrants living in the country illegally.