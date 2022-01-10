Supremacistas brancos trabalham em prisões nos EUA

JACKSONVILLE, Flórida (AP) — Em junho, três agentes penitenciários do estado da Flórida, numa prisão próxima à fronteira com o Alabama, que se declaravam abertamente supremacistas brancos, espancaram um detento e o atingiram com spray de pimenta e uma arma de choque quando ele gritou “Não consigo respirar!”, segundo relato de outro detento que denunciou o ocorrido ao estado.

No dia seguinte, os agentes da Instituição Prisional de Jackson teriam feito o mesmo com outro detento, acusa o relatório apresentado ao Departamento de Administração Prisional da Inspetoria Geral da Flórida.

“Você pode perceber que os dois incidentes envolviam pessoas negras. Eles (os guardas) deixaram claro que são supremacistas brancos”, escreveu o detento Jamaal Reynolds.

Ambos os incidentes ocorreram ao alcance das câmeras de segurança, segundo ele. A carta cuidadosamente impressa de Reynolds incluía horários e locais exatos, e nomeava os agentes e os detentos. É o tipo de informação específica que facilitaria às autoridades verificar se os relatos eram legítimos. Mas o escritório do inspetor-geral não investigou, declarou a porta-voz da administração prisional, Molly Best. Ela não ofereceu maiores explicações, e o departamento não respondeu às solicitações da The Associated Press para apresentar os registros de acesso público.

Agentes penitenciários da Flórida podem divulgar abertamente e sem qualquer punição sua associação a grupos supremacistas brancos para intimidar detentos e colegas negros, de acordo com as acusações que constam em documentos públicos e entrevistas com detentos, funcionários, e ex-funcionários. Autoridades da administração prisional recebem regularmente relatos sobre guardas que são membros da Ku Klux Klan e de gangues criminosas, segundo funcionários, ex-funcionários, e ex-inspetores penitenciários.

No entanto, poucos desses casos são devidamente investigados pelos inspetores penitenciários estaduais; muitos são minimizados pelos agentes encarregados de fiscalizar os colegas, ou descartados por exigirem uma investigação complicada.

“Eu visitei mais de 50 instalações (prisionais) e percebi que esse é um problema generalizado que não vai desaparecer”, declarou Dianne Hart, deputada federal pelo Partido Democrata do estado da Flórida. “As pessoas que trabalham em nossas prisões não parecem ter medo de que saibam que elas são supremacistas brancas.”

As pessoas com quem a AP conversou dizem que o sistema prisional da Flórida padece de falta crônica de pessoal e está quase fora de controle. Em 2017, três guardas e ex-guardas que eram membros da Ku Klux Klan foram condenados quando o FBI os flagrou planejando o assassinato de um ex-detento negro.

Em meados de 2021, um guarda permitiu que detentos participantes de um grupo supremacista branco se reunissem livremente em uma prisão da Flórida. Um policial negro se deparou com a reunião e a relatou às autoridades, segundo contou à AP. O policial contou que seu relatório não levou a lugar nenhum, e que o guarda que permitiu a reunião não foi punido.

O policial falou à AP sob condição de anonimato porque não tinha autorização para discutir assuntos oficiais da prisão.

_

Aqueles que pretendem denunciar os colegas são frequentemente ostracizados e rotulados de “x9”, segundo policiais e ex-policiais.

Mark Caruso, um ex-superior da administração prisional da Flórida que foi demitido e readmitido duas vezes depois de denunciar outros guardas, conta que as autoridades prisionais têm o poder de censurar acusações de comportamento corrupto. Isso mantém os relatórios restritos aos muros da prisão.

Caruso trabalhou em três instituições prisionais na região central da Flórida, e denunciou diversas vezes espancamento de detentos e desvios de conduta policial. Ele foi demitido após denunciar um colega na primeira prisão onde trabalhou como superior, conta.

Em 2019, na terceira nova instituição onde trabalhou, ele foi recebido com cartazes colados no quadro de aviso dos funcionários, onde seu nome tinha sido riscado e substituído por “x9″ escrito à mão, de acordo com um depoimento em uma audiência de reclamação no sindicato.

Apesar da intimidação, Caruso continuou a denunciar atividades ilegais.

“Já denunciei pessoas quando as presenciei praticando violência contra os detentos”, depôs ele em outra audiência no começo de 2021. A AP obteve um vídeo da audiência.

Depois de ver seus relatórios não produzirem efeito algum, Caruso procurou diretamente o Escritório da Inspetoria Geral, que também não deu seguimento, conta ele.

Caruso acabou sendo demitido novamente, quando as autoridades consideraram que ele tinha deixado de relatar o espancamento de um detento – que Caruso diz não ter testemunhado pessoalmente. Ele considera que sua demissão foi uma retaliação.

Depois que os três guardas da Flórida foram presos, a partir de gravações do FBI que mostravam seus planos de assassinar um detento negro assim que fosse libertado, a porta-voz da administração penitenciária da Flórida, Michelle Glady, insistiu que não havia indicação de um problema mais amplo de infiltração de supremacistas brancos no quadro de pessoal das prisões, e que portanto o estado não faria maiores investigações.

A Flórida, porém, vem há décadas lutando contra esse problema. No começo dos anos 2000, o departamento de administração penitenciária foi obrigado, a partir de revelações do jornal St. Petersburg Times, a investigar uma turma de guardas que usavam chaveiros de corda com um nó de forca. O estado investigou, entrevistou os guardas brancos que sabidamente usavam esses chaveiros, e por fim liberou todos eles.

“Esse padrão existe em todo o país”, disse Paul Wright, um ex-detento e cofundador da publicação sobre direitos dos prisioneiros Prison Legal News. Wright ajudou a expor membros da Ku Klux Klan que trabalhavam numa prisão estadual de Washington nos anos 1990, e desde então denunciou casos de nazistas e membros da Klan que trabalhavam como agentes na Califórnia, em Nova York, e em outros estados.

“Há uma aceitação institucional desse tipo de racismo”, diz Wright.

Hart, a deputada pela Flórida, solicitou uma investigação federal. O FBI declarou que não iria negar, nem confirmar se tal investigação tinha sido iniciada, mas Greg Ehrie, ex-chefe do esquadrão de combate ao terrorismo doméstico do FBI em Nova York, e que atualmente trabalha para a organização Liga Antidifamação, diz que é possível.

“Eu ficaria muito surpreso se essa investigação não tiver sido aberta”, diz ele.

_

Enquanto isso, continuam a surgir relatos de violência racista, de acordo com detentos, funcionários e ex-funcionários da administração prisional da Flórida.

Em setembro do ano passado, em outra prisão de Panhandle, um detento negro de 25 anos denunciou ter sido espancado por um agente branco que teria dito: “Você tem sorte que não estou com meu spray aqui, porque eu iria encher de gás o seu traseiro negro”. O lábio do preso tinha um corte profundo e seu rosto estava inchado.

A família do preso pediu anonimato por temor de retaliação.

Sua mãe relatou o incidente ao escritório da Inspetoria-Geral em 1º de outubro. O escritório enviou um investigador para entrevistar seu filho, segundo e-mails fornecidos pela família. Mas, no fim, a Inspetoria-Geral não seguiu com a investigação.

O agente continuou a trabalhar na ala do presidiário em questão, e o ameaçou, segundo o próprio preso contou em cartas enviadas à família.

“Todos eles são uma turma, uma gangue. Tô dizendo, eles todos trabalham juntos”, escreveu ele em outubro. Por semanas, ele enviou cartas desesperadas dizendo que ainda estava sendo aterrorizado.

“Não desanime, Mãe. Isso bagunçou demais a minha cabeça. Me deixou em choque, me sinto menos homem, violentado, sabe? Mas amo você.”

Ela acabou conseguindo ajudá-lo a ser transferido no começo de novembro para uma instituição com reputação de ser ainda mais desregrada e violenta, segundo relatos da família e de um agente. Ele já cumpriu quatro anos de uma condenação de 12, por tentativa de roubo usando arma de fogo ou letal.

“Estou ansiosa para rever meu filho um dia”, disse a mãe à AP. “Estou sobrecarregada, cansada, e fazendo o melhor que posso para dar conta pelo bem do meu filho.”

_

Michael Balsamo em Washington contribuiu para esta matéria.

_

Envie um e-mail para a Equipe de Investigações Globais da AP em investigative@ap.org ou https://www.ap.org/tips/. Veja outros trabalhos em https://www.apnews.com/hub/ap-investigations.

_

Siga Jason Dearen no Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen

___

Esta matéria é uma versão resumida. A versão integral foi originalmente publicada em inglês no dia 19 de novembro de 2021.