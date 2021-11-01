Superintendent recommends existing site for new high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The schools superintendent in Vermont's largest city is recommending that the district focus on building a new high school and technical center on the site of the old buildings that were closed a year ago after chemical contamination was found in the school.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan posted a memo on Friday ahead of Tuesday's School Board meeting, writing: “I recommend that the School Board direct all future design efforts to focus on the Institute Road - North property. I believe it is critically important for the health of our city and our schools that this decision be made without delay," the Burlington Free Press reported.