MILFORD - School Superintendent Anna Cutaia headed the list of the city’s top wage earners last year, according to data from the city and school finance departments.

Cutaia, as the city’s top school administrator, earned $241,790. City police and firefighters grabbed the next eight spots, followed by Assistant Superintendent Amy Fedigan, who rounded out the top 10.

Firefighter Jeffrey Platek ($225,191) was second, followed by fire Lt. David Heehan ($222,507), fire Battalion Chief Nicholas Holinko ($222,507), firefighter William Laslett ($213,200), police Officer Michael Moreno ($209,397), firefighters Craig Kasper ($199,004) and Kevin Frank ($196,397), and fire Battalion Chief Thomas A. Thornberg ($192,716).

Fedigan , who slotted into the tenth sport on the list, earned $184,081.

Six of the seven firefighters on the top 10 list had more than $100,000 of overtime pay in addition to their base salaries.

City Chief of Staff Justin Rosen said there are 17 vacancies at the fire department, which has led to more overtime costs.

“The staffing complications are attributed to the pandemic,” said Rosen, adding that some personnel had to quarantine or isolate and with the CT Fire Academy being closed during the beginning of the pandemic, the city had been unable to hire additional firefighters.

“With that, eight probationary fire fighters entered the fire academy this week, which will help to improve our staffing levels and will reduce overtime,” Rosen said. “We hope to have additional recruits in the August 2022 academy as well.”

Rosen said the eight probationary firefighters currently at the academy will be on the job in May.

Rounding out the top 20 were police officers Sean Owens ($184,390) and David Bodnar ($183,048), followed by school personnel - Chief Operating Officer James Richetelli ($168,679); Foran High Principal Max Berkowitz ($167,400); Director of Pupil Personnel Services Christopher Brown ($164,007); East Shore Middle School Principal Shannan Perry Carlson ($162,143); Harborside Middle School Principal Steven Gottlieb ($161,543); West Shore Middle School Principal Caroline Keramis ($161,543); Meadowside School Principal Gail Krois and Calf Pen Meadow School Principal Jamie Whitaker, both of who earned $158,815.

