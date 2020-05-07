Sun Lakes man reported missing found dead after a bike crash

PHOENIX (AP) — A Sun Lakes man reported missing has been found dead after an apparent mountain bike accident, according to authorities.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 67-year-old James Robert “Ozzie” Wells was located Wednesday afternoon near a canal south of Sun Lakes with a crashed bike nearby.

Sheriff’s officials told Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM that foul play isn’t suspected in Wells’ death.

Wells was thought to have taken his bike out Monday night to ride at the San Tan Mountains.

His family reported him missing Tuesday morning. They told KTAR that Wells liked to ride his bike at night to avoid the heat.