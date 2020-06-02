Summer theatre camp kicks off July 6

Pantochino's Summer Theatre Camp presented by the Milford Arts Council at the MAC in Downtown Milford kicks off July 6.

The MAC staff and board of directors have developed a re-opening plan to ensure the safety of its members, volunteers, patrons and students in compliance with local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines and rules.

As a result, MAC has been given the green light to hold camp this summer.

Summer Theatre Camp, presented by and in partnership with Pantochino Productions, has been dubbed by the campers as “The Most Fun. Ever!”

Beginning July 6, each session of Summer Theatre Camp is a unique five-day experience. In this short time, campers will learn, rehearse and perform an original musical written expressly by Pantochino Productions.

For more information or to register, visit https://milfordarts.org/.