Summer school, reading improvement bills pass NC legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly finalized on Thursday a pair of public education measures designed to get more intensive help to children learning to read and to those who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before going home for a spring recess, the GOP-controlled House and Senate approved both bills by overwhelming margins. They now go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. A statement from Cooper's office didn't directly address whether he'd sign the measures, which have received praise from other Democrats. Federal COVID-19 relief funds will help defray some of the cost of the bills' implementation.