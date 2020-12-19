Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 9:32 a.m.
1 of6 A demonstrator gives the victory sign during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Protesters gather in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Protesters gather in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 A demonstrator gives the victory sign during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Protesters gather in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Protesters gather during a demonstration, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country are demanding a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that are marking the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
CAIRO (AP) — Protests in Sudan's capital and across the country on Saturday demanded a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that marked the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir.
The protests come amid rising tensions between military and civilian members of Sudan's transitional government, which was set up after al-Bashir's arrest in April 2019 and has promised sweeping reforms.