Subway raises funds for breast cancer research

Victor Lamberti, community engagement manager; Betsy Nilan, president of the Get in Touch Foundation; and Karen Heckert, meeting planner, Meetings & Events.

The team at Subway Headquarters in Milford is doing their part to raise awareness and funds for research against breast cancer. In honor of the company’s monthly Spirit Day, Subway partnered with the Get in Touch Foundation for a fundraiser and campus-wide information session on the promotion of breast health and the education on self-breast examinations through the newly designed interactive app, The Daisy Wheel. Subway donated all monetary donations from Spirit Day to the foundation.