Subway donates to Save a Suit Foundation

Subway recently finished collecting more than 600 items of clothing to help Save a Suit Foundation.

The team at Subway’s headquarters in Milford recently finished collecting more than 600 items of clothing to help Save a Suit Foundation, a Connecticut based organization that provides former military and college graduates with professional business attire.

Throughout the year, the team at Subway World Headquarters chooses to help those in need through charitable efforts and donations.

During their two-week clothing drive employees donated gently used clothes, including men’s and women’s suits, dresses, shirts, pants, shoes, and ties.