Subway donates meals to those in need

As part of its annual Global Convention in Toronto, thousands of Subway developers, employees, suppliers and franchise owners from around the world packed hundreds of meals to donate to North York Harvest Food Bank, the primary food bank for northern Toronto. In addition to the 750 boxes of meals, the brand donated more than 1,000 lbs. of food to local shelters throughout the Toronto area.

Additionally, Subway Global Headquarters announced a donation of $10,000 which equates to more than 30,000 meals to Food Banks Canada. Food Banks Canada is the national partner in the fight against hunger. Together with its franchise owners and guests, Subway Canada has donated more than three million meals to-date to Food Bank Canada.

Subway donates food and goods after its convention every year to the local food banks where the convention is held.

To learn more about how Subway and its franchise owners give back, visit Subway.com and SubCulture.