Subway collects clothes for Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Published
The team at Subway’s headquarters in Milford recently collected more than 1,000 pounds of clothing items to help the Big Brothers, Big Sisters, a nonprofit dedicated to developing one-on-one mentoring programs to positively uplift children in the community of Southwestern Connecticut.
