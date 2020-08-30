Study: Fewer wildlife deaths as traffic dips during pandemic

FILE - This July 10, 2013, photo provided by the National Park Service shows mountain lion P-23 crossing a road in the Santa Monica Mountains. The Southern California mountain lion was part of a study by federal biologists has been found dead. The National Park Service says remains of the 5½-year-old female lion known as P-23 were recovered this week near Malibu Canyon Road and she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. A study shows California's stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic has resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer, and other large animals. (National Park Service via AP) less FILE - This July 10, 2013, photo provided by the National Park Service shows mountain lion P-23 crossing a road in the Santa Monica Mountains. The Southern California mountain lion was part of a study by ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Study: Fewer wildlife deaths as traffic dips during pandemic 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer and other large animals.

A study by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis found traffic declined by about 75% after the emergency health regulation went into effect in March, The Ventura County Star reports.

The number of animals struck and killed by vehicles also fell, including a 58% decrease in fatal crashes involving mountain lions between the 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after the order was in place.

The report was one of four released by the center concerning traffic-related impacts of the state's stay-at-home order, including two studies of vehicle accidents and another of fuel use and climate change.

Using carcass and crash reports, researchers found California's count of 8.4 large wild animals per day killed by vehicles decreased 21% to 6.6 animals.

Researchers studied data from the past five years and did not find a similar decline in wildlife and vehicle collisions. Wildlife fatality figures normally increase in the spring, Shilling said.