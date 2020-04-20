Study: Electric ferry isn't a feasible alternative to bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland transportation officials say an all-electric ferry is not a feasible alternative to a new bridge for connecting shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Capital Gazette reported Monday that an all-electric ferry would cost too much and that there isn't one big enough to do the job.

A report from Maryland's legislature had called for a study into an all-electric ferry service as an alternative to a third bridge. The study found that the state would need a bigger all-electric vessel than is currently available to lessen traffic congestion.

In order to make an impact on traffic, the study said ferry service would need four vessels capable of carrying at least 400 vehicles each. And a four-vessel fleet could cost more than $3 billion over 40 years.