Students win historical society book awards

Three students received this year’s annual Book Awards from the Milford Historical Society. The winners were chosen by faculty of their respective schools for their interest and achievements in studying history. They are: Charlee Brotherton, a sophomore at The Academy; Mirza Wahida, a senior at Joseph Foran High School, and Amelia Mower, a senior at Jonathan Law High School.

Each received the “History of Milford Connecticut (1639-1939),” compiled in 1939 by the Works Progress Administration for Milford’s 300th anniversary. The book also includes an addition covering 1938-1989 written by the late City Historian Rutheva Baldwin Brockett for the 325th commemoration of Milford’s founding. It also includes “A Diary of Milford Sports.”

In addition, students received items from the historical society’s Country Gift Store.

For more information, visit milfordhidtoricalsociety.com.