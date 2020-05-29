Strip club sued by Electra, others, prepared to go to trial

BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Massachusetts strip club that's been sued by Carmen Electra and several other models and actresses for allegedly using their images in advertising and other promotional materials without permission says he's prepared to go to trial.

“I do think this plaintiff is just looking for a settlement,” Carlos Apostle, an attorney for the Golden Banana club in Peabody, told a federal judge at a remote hearing on Thursday, according to The Salem News. “That is never going to happen. I want this case to go to trial ... I can’t wait to cross-examine Carmen Electra.”

The lawsuit filed last July on behalf of Electra, whose legal name is Tara Leigh Patrick, and the other models alleges the club used their images without any permission or compensation and in so doing, defamed them and cost them lost income.

John Golaszewski, a lawyer for Electra and some of the other plaintiffs, told the judge that even after being served with a lawsuit, the club continued to use the images in social media promotions.

The plaintiffs have filed similar lawsuits in other states, including Rhode Island and Nevada.