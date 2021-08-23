Streamlined access recommended for job, career opportunities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A task force established by West Virginia Gov. Justice has recommended that residents be able to access career, education and social services choices in one online location.

The task force will now look at ways to build a single-point web system involving services and programs focused on career opportunities and job placement assistance, health care and family assistance services, and training and education opportunities such as adult education and apprenticeships, according to a statement from the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.