Stratford man accused of sexual assault, strangulation of Milford woman

MILFORD — A Stratford man is accused of attacking, strangling and sexually assaulting a Milford woman in a three-hour domestic violence incident early Friday morning, according to Milford police.

According to reports, Adam Litzie, 36, had been dating the victim, and the relationship had recently ended.

“They were in a verbal argument over that, which turned very violent,” police spokesman Mike DeVito said. “He pushed her into a refrigerator and cabinets and began pulling her hair.”

Litzie broke several items around the victim’s home, including a TV, and when she told him she was going to call 911 for help, he took her cell and home phones away, according to DeVito. Litzie then held the victim down by her neck and sexually assaulted her, DeVito said.

“He performed some touching of her,” said DeVito, despite the woman telling him “countless times” to stop and to leave the house, DeVito said.

After being held down for several hours, Litzie finally passed out, DeVito said. At which point, she was able to take the phone and call 911, he said.

“It was a three-hour ordeal,” he said, adding no one reported hearing the incident take place.

When Litzie regained consciousness and became aware that the victim had called 911, he fled the house, according to DeVito. Police took him into custody shortly after midnight without incident on an adjacent street.

Litzie’s bond was $100,000 for court later that day. He has been harged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass, interfering with an emergency call, unlawful restraint, second-degree strangulation and third-degree sexual assault.

