Strangers intervene to help homeless man loyal to his dog

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Among a population that has sadly faded into the everyday background in a growing cityscape, Spencer Parks stands out for one big reason when he panhandles near busy intersections.

Duchess, his sweet, 120-pound Staffordshire Terrier mix, stands watch nearby.

“They say don’t choose a dog, let the dog choose you,” Parks said. “She chose me. That dog is my soulmate.”

Because he’s homeless — Parks sleeps in a tent many nights — his options are limited when it comes to caring for Duchess.

For myriad reasons connected to health and safety, overnight and emergency shelters don’t take pets. It’s similar with friends who’ve offered couches.

You’re welcome to stay … but you can’t bring your dog.

So when the cold, snow and ice barged into what had been — until recently — a mild winter, Parks never considered heading to a shelter even for a night. “Absolutely not. I couldn’t,” he said.

Earlier this month as he considered limited choices with overnight lows approaching 20 degrees, a chance encounter changed everything. A single act of human kindness turned into an avalanche of support.

LOYALTY RUNS TWO WAYS

Nobody wakes up one day and decides to go live in the woods. It happens gradually and then suddenly.

In general terms, homelessness almost always results from a combination of factors including bad luck, poor decisions, the loss of a job or family support, financial hardship, substance abuse and/or crippling health problems, both physical and mental.

“It’s complicated, that’s for sure,” Parks allowed.

Among other things, Parks deals with a Polyarteritis Nodosa, a rare version of vasculitis, that he’s had since grade school. In recent months, it’s left him unable to wear a shoe on one foot and a painful, slow-healing leg wound.

(Polyarteritis Nodosa is an auto-immune disease that attacks the vascular system and internal organs by inflaming and bursting blood vessels. It leaves open sores, constant pain and has no cure. Symptoms are managed with steroids and pain medication.)

When he was able, the 33-year-old Parks said, he worked construction jobs. He’s on disability now, but a few hundred bucks a month from Social Security only goes so far.

For about three years, he and Duchess have lived in a tent. His sister stays with them sometimes. “It wasn’t so bad,” he said. “It had a queen-sized mattress with a pillow topper, a couch and an Ottoman.”

Paying for food, medicine and gas money for several roundtrips each week to a clinic in High Point quickly drains his meager monthly disability payment, so Parks panhandles (with a city issued permit) to get by.

Strangely enough, that’s where his luck began to turn.

A passerby couldn’t help but notice the bearded Parks, his large companion and a hooded sweatshirt with her picture emblazoned on the front.

That person stopped for a brief conversation, snapped a photo and relayed it all to a co-worker named Maria Wood, a board member at FurEver Friends N.C., a nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare, because she knew Wood might be able to help.

And because Wood is who she is, she immediately started to act by tapping into a long list of generous contacts. “I tell my dogs I go to work so I can pay for their house,” she said with a laugh.

More than $850 was raised in a matter of days to pay for a motel stay. Dr. Amy Pugh with the Animal Hospital of Clemmons agreed to examine Duchess and treat any illnesses — free of charge.

“Vet care is huge,” Wood said. “It’s not cheap.”

Once word spread about what was afoot, dog lovers from as far away as Maine sent blankets, a handmade dog sweater for Duchess and made sure that food and medicine would not be an issue.

Not that feeding Duchess has ever been a problem. She’s well cared for, to the point where when Parks said he had always made sure she’s fed before he even thinks about his own needs, you believe him.

And the affection is clearly returned. She sits patiently by his side, looking at him when he speaks as if she understands every word. When he scratches her head and belly, Duchess responds by licking his cheeks.

Duchess understands the loyalty and returns it.

“People have said, ‘Why don’t you just get rid of the dog? She’s only got a couple of years left,’” Parks said. “But I can’t. I know I could find a place (to live). I love her. …

“It seems cruel to have cared for her all these years and then leave her when the end is near.”

Before any of these things could happen, before Duchess and Parks could even move into their small, spartan motel room, a few obstacles remained — not least of which was physically locating Parks to set it all in motion.

AN EASY ASK

Once her coworker described meeting Parks and Duchess, Wood tried contacting him through a Facebook account that hadn’t been updated in some time — a total crap shoot.

To her surprise, the message was seen and Parks called the phone number Wood had left. She learned the area where he camped, his ailments and the challenges of finding a place for them both.

But before Wood could go in person to get Parks, she tested positive for COVID-19 and got stuck in quarantine. (Is there anything COVID hasn’t wrecked?)

Rather than wait, she phoned Debbie Garner, a fellow dog-rescue volunteer, and asked for help. It was not a hard sell.

Garner tried the cell number Parks had provided. He’d moved into a friend’s garage for a few days and was harder to find. Still, he answered a call from a number that he didn’t recognize. She confirmed the news that a room indeed had been paid for and said she’d be by to pick him and Duchess up straight away.

“He was excited,” Garner said. “Before he could hang up I heard him say ‘Duchess, we’re going to get warm, and Daddy’s going to get a shower.’”

Parks figured the offer was for a day or two. But it had turned into much more than a temporary shelter.

By then, what had started as a simple effort to secure a motel room for a couple nights had snowballed. A month’s rent, the vet visit and even assistance getting into a local health-care clinic to eliminate the long commute were all offered.

Garner also contacted a friend, Lea Thullbery, the director of diversion and outreach at Cities With Dwellings, to see what long term options might be.

Thulbery in turn saw that Parks was added to a lengthy list of people waiting for transitional/subsidized housing and asked about other needs.

Meanwhile, the pet-rescue community has continued to raise money to help offset the obscene cost of Parks’ own medicine, collect camping gear for when the weather breaks — the wait list for housing is more than a year — and explore longer term options to aid other homeless people who cannot bear to abandon beloved companions.

As for those who’d stepped out of comfort zones, eye-opening lessons were learned about the everyday obstacles homeless people clear just to survive.

“I knew, well I thought I did, from reading so many times about it,” Garner said. “But when you see it in person … being homeless is a full-time job. It’s exhausting.”

None of this is lost on Spencer Parks. He fully realizes that strangers have gone way out of their way to lend a hand.

“I had started to lose faith in humanity,” he said. “But it’s starting to come back. I appreciate everything everyone is doing, believe me.”