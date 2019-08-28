StoryWalk opens Saturday at Eisenhower Park

After almost a year, a StoryWalk was recently installed at Eisenhower Park in Milford, and the official opening will be Saturday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m.

A StoryWalk is a series of signs posted along a pathway that contain a page to a story.

Mayor Ben Blake, Boy Scout officials, Milford Public Library staff, Friends of the Library and others who supported the effort will be at the opening. Children’s librarians will lead a walk through the StoryWalk, reading the story along the way, and the public is invited.

“As you meander along the trail, you're led to the next sign containing the next page of the story,” Milford library officials said in an announcement this week.

The entrance to the StoryWalk is behind the pickleball courts and next to the splash pad at the park, which is located on North Street.

StoryWalk is the Eagle Scout project of Marco Buschauer and was done in partnership with the Milford Public Library.

The first StoryWalk book is “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins.

“The story is about a grumpy bear named Bruce who, through a case of mistaken identity, learns the importance of family,” states a library announcement.

StoryWalk stories will be changed quarterly by library staff.

Local Boy Scouts worked with the Milford Fire Department and Public Works Department to install the signs for the project. The work included digging 33 three-foot holes, putting six-foot poles into the ground and pouring concrete.

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and has since appeared in all states and 14 countries, according to the City of Milford website.

“I love this project,” said Milford Library Director Chris Angeli when the StoryWalk was getting started. “The installation will bring literature to people in an unexpected way, and hopefully, instill a desire for more. We hope children and families will get outdoors and get some exercise — both physical and mental while spending precious quality time together.”

The Friends of the Milford Library supported the StoryWalk in two ways, according to Friends President Pam Pilla. The group provided funding and acted as the fiduciary for the project.

“Marco presented the project to the Friends in August 2018,” Pilla said. “We also thought the project sounded awesome and very much in line with the mission of the Friends as it supports literacy and community involvement.”